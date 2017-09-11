Copenhagen’s Hotel Scene Heats Up with Two Luxurious Grand Openings

For all of Copenhagen’s restaurant buzz over the last few years, the European city behind the New Nordic wave has suffered a relative lack of hotel happenings. This fall, however, the Danish capital is playing catch-up, welcoming a pair of new luxurious hotels to match its stellar culinary cast.

Debuting on November 1, the Nobis Hotel Copenhagen brings a dose of contemporary glamor to the city’s former Royal Danish Conservatory of Music, a circa-1903 structure just minutes from the renowned Tivoli Gardens. The historic building will reemerge with 77 guest rooms, each featuring high ceilings, modern Scandinavian furniture—a pleasing contrast to the structure’s classic architecture—and oversize Bardiglio marble bathrooms with large egg-shaped bathtubs. The palatial Nobis Suite—the hotel’s most extravagant room—will welcome guests with a private dining area and exquisite views over the city. Downstairs, the Niels restaurant will blend local New Nordic fare with classical French cuisine, serving dishes that focus on seasonal ingredients from local farms in an elegant dining room.

A short stroll north along the Port of Copenhagen, the Hotel Sanders will open in October in one of the city’s cultural hot spots, nestled between royal castles, classic theaters, and the historic Christiansborg Palace. Set within a classic art nouveau building, the hotel will feature 54 elegant rooms, each individually designed and filled with bespoke furnishings and details like rattan-cane sofas, velvet chairs, open fireplaces, and claw-foot bathtubs.

The vibe in the public areas will be cozy and casual, including the Sanders Kitchen (an all-day dining spot with an unfussy menu and curated wine list), the bookshelf-lined Living Room (for cocktails and coffee), Tata (an intimate vintage bar specializing in classic mixology), and a courtyard. The rooftop Conservatory, meanwhile, will be the perfect place—rain or shine, winter or summer—for a post-city-tour sip served with panoramic views of the iconic Royal Theatre and historic quarter.