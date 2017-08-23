Discover Paris’s Newest Hidden Gem, the Relais Christine Hotel

Romance blooms on every corner of the Left Bank, Paris’s epicenter of art, fashion, and culture. This is especially true on quiet Rue Christine, just steps from the Seine in Saint-Germain-des-Prés, where the five-star hotel particulier Relais Christine recently completed a two-year, multi-million-dollar renovation.

French-born designer Laura Gonzalez has transformed the hotel room-by-room, mixing periods and styles that pay homage to the property’s historic roots—built on the remains of the Saint Denis College of the Grands-Augustins Abbey—while adding modern stylistic touches.

Chandeliers and furniture sourced from local markets and antique shops evoke the era of French Romanticism in each of 48 rooms and suites. Wallpaper and fabrics by iconic brands such as Pierre Frey, Hermès, Le Manach, and Braquenié are mixed and matched in multiple patterns, providing a lively backdrop for canopy beds, soft velvet ottomans, 18th-century porcelains, decorative pillows, and Carrera marble bathrooms with polished brass fixtures.

The hotel’s ground-floor lounges are designed as quiet retreats, with both found and made-to-measure furnishings and décor. Richly colored gold, royal blue, and regal red armchairs and sofas are clustered in intimate groups, amid warm wood bookcases, mantled fireplaces, and assorted objects d’art.

The intimate Guerlain Spa is a therapeutic sanctuary full of contrasts. Set under vaulted ceilings that date to the Middle Ages, the space blends natural materials and sensual textures, combining stone walls and wood floors with Ananbô panoramic wallpapers and wall-mounted lighting with shades by Dedar for Hermès.

The biggest attraction, however, are the treatments provided by the Maison Guerlain, including Orchidée Impériale, Abeille Royale, and La Dédicace Guerlain—the signature therapy at this soothing Parisian escape on the Left Bank.