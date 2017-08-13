// RR One

GET THE MAGAZINE

Subscribe today and save up to 66%*, plus get free access to the iPad and iPhone editions.

Subscribe

Disney World Debuts a Cool New Glamping Retreat

The new villas and cabins are bringing rustic-chic luxury to the Magic Kingdom.

By on August 13, 2017
Cascade Cabins at Copper Creek

Related Articles

The most magical place on Earth is embracing the great outdoors with its new Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge in Orlando, Fla. Debuted in July, the collection of rustic retreats includes 184 villas and cabins, the most luxurious of which are the 26 waterfront cabins and four grand villas.

Located just around an artificial river bend from the Magic Kingdom, the accommodations feature full kitchens, living and dining rooms, and refined decorative details inspired by the westward settlers of the Pacific Northwest. Guests of the new villas and cabins have access to a host of amenities, from a cabana-lined swimming pool and riverfront spa to a water taxi that ferries passengers directly to the Magic Kingdom park.

Copper Creek Villas and Cabins

Copper Creek Villas and Cabins  Photo: Courtesy Disney's Wilderness Lodge

More Hotels

Comments

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Hotels

More From Our Brands

ad