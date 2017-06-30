Eleven Experience and Chōsen Team up to Offer Epic Tour of Iceland

Twisty mountain roads lead the way to Deplar Farm, an off-the-beaten-path adventure lodge on Iceland’s north central coast. Converted from a working sheep farm into a 13-room Nordic hotel, the remote retreat is the ideal destination for those who want to experience a side of Iceland that few tourists have ever seen.

The luxurious lodge serves as a home base for travelers participating in a seven-day wilderness adventure (September 15-21) led by Eleven Experience and Chōsen.

A team of experts from Chōsen will curate daily activities that include exploring the Arctic region aboard a Twin Otter airplane, dry suit snorkeling with puffins and whales, sea-kayaking, and riding Icelandic horses. Olympians Michael Klim and Ryk Neethling will lead outdoor strength and fitness classes, while other health experts will teach restorative yoga classes, breathing exercises, and meditation practices. Hearty, nutritious menus incorporate sustainably sourced food from local farms and fisheries; guests can even get in on the fun by fishing for their dinner in a nearby glacial lake.

Back at the lodge, snug yet chic rooms (think Nordic-inspired interiors, slanted ceilings, steam showers, and complementary minibars) will make guests reluctant to venture from their cozy quarters. Those who do dare to leave their swanky sleeping accommodations in favor of exploring the 28,000-square-foot building will find a bevy of amenities, including a library, entertainment room, and wellness facility with treatment rooms and sensory deprivation flotation tanks.

Perhaps the best way to spend one’s time is at the indoor/outdoor swimming pool, which is geothermally heated by a source in the Fljót Valley and outfitted with a swim-up bar, underwater sound system, and built-in lounge area.

The trip takes place during Iceland’s Northern Lights season, giving visitors optimal opportunities to glimpse the natural phenomenon. Limited to only 10 guests, the experience starts at $15,700 for single occupancy and $13,500 for double occupancy.