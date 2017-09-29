// RR One

Bed-In Like John and Yoko at Fairmont Queen Elizabeth’s Groovy Suite 1742

Now’s your chance to check into the suite that the couple called home for their iconic 1969 protest.

By on September 29, 2017
Fairmont Queen Elizabeth Reopens John Lennon's Bed-In Suite
Take part in one of the most iconic moments of the 1960s at Montreal’s stylish new suite. A whimsical cherry-on-top of a top-to-bottom renovation, the Fairmont Queen Elizabeth has unveiled the groovy Suite 1742—where John Lennon and Yoko Ono held their famous bed-in in 1969. A dramatic departure from the rest of the hotel’s sleek, contemporary design, the suite pays homage to the property’s rock-and-roll history and offers guests an authentic way to Give Peace a Chance.

Revealed earlier this month to celebrate International Day of Peace, the suite has been reimagined by Sid Lee Architecture to expertly blend an authentic late-’60s look with the thoroughly modern design and amenities today’s travelers have come to expect. The result is a stylish space that playfully acknowledges its hippy heritage: The furniture has been arranged in the way it was when John and Yoko hunkered down for their bed-in, reproductions of their handwritten “Hair Peace” and “Bed Peace” signs adorn the window, and “Give Peace a Chance” is inscribed repeatedly on the walls—a physical manifestation of the song that was recorded from bed during their stay.

For an even more immersive experience of the bed-in, guests of the suite can don the virtual-reality headsets stashed in their nightstands to experience the protest from the point of view of John or Yoko. The living space also features a host of interactive artwork—from an industrial set of lockers packed with memorabilia from the famous protest to a retro phone that plays clips of the rabid news coverage that the protest sparked.
Underneath all of the memorabilia, the two-bedroom suite is a stylish place to crash during a trip to Montreal. Its plush sofas and deep soaking tub are welcome places to unwind after days out in the city. And if guests could use a bit more rock-and-roll energy, they can head up to the hotel’s Ziggy Stardust–inspired Nacarat Bar.

And if you’re too young to remember John and Yoko’s bed-in, here is a little of what it looked like:

