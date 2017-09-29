Bed-In Like John and Yoko at Fairmont Queen Elizabeth’s Groovy Suite 1742

Take part in one of the most iconic moments of the 1960s at Montreal’s stylish new suite. A whimsical cherry-on-top of a top-to-bottom renovation, the Fairmont Queen Elizabeth has unveiled the groovy Suite 1742—where John Lennon and Yoko Ono held their famous bed-in in 1969. A dramatic departure from the rest of the hotel’s sleek, contemporary design, the suite pays homage to the property’s rock-and-roll history and offers guests an authentic way to Give Peace a Chance.

Revealed earlier this month to celebrate International Day of Peace, the suite has been reimagined by Sid Lee Architecture to expertly blend an authentic late-’60s look with the thoroughly modern design and amenities today’s travelers have come to expect. The result is a stylish space that playfully acknowledges its hippy heritage: The furniture has been arranged in the way it was when John and Yoko hunkered down for their bed-in, reproductions of their handwritten “Hair Peace” and “Bed Peace” signs adorn the window, and “Give Peace a Chance” is inscribed repeatedly on the walls—a physical manifestation of the song that was recorded from bed during their stay.

For an even more immersive experience of the bed-in, guests of the suite can don the virtual-reality headsets stashed in their nightstands to experience the protest from the point of view of John or Yoko. The living space also features a host of interactive artwork—from an industrial set of lockers packed with memorabilia from the famous protest to a retro phone that plays clips of the rabid news coverage that the protest sparked.

Underneath all of the memorabilia, the two-bedroom suite is a stylish place to crash during a trip to Montreal. Its plush sofas and deep soaking tub are welcome places to unwind after days out in the city. And if guests could use a bit more rock-and-roll energy, they can head up to the hotel’s Ziggy Stardust–inspired Nacarat Bar.

And if you’re too young to remember John and Yoko’s bed-in, here is a little of what it looked like: