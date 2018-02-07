Fairway One at the Lodge Will Have You Itching to Book Your Next Trip to Pebble Beach

Pebble Beach has long been an icon on the California Coast, with its five ultra-exclusive golf courses, breathtaking 17-mile drive, annual Concours d’Elegance, and host of luxe hotels drawing in well-heeled travelers from around the globe. And, with last August’s opening of Fairway One at the Lodge, the 99-year-old resort has an all-new fantasy retreat for golf lovers.

As the name suggests, the 38-room retreat is located off the storied Pebble Beach Golf Links’ first fairway, and every room offers sweeping views of the legendary coastal course. Inside, the rooms feature a mix of cozy clean lines and masculine details like leather club chairs and vaulted ceilings complete with timber-wood beams. Brought to life by the award-winning San Francisco–based team at Hirsch Bedner Associates, each room also features a roaring gas fireplace—a modern twist on the Lodge’s historic wood-burning fireplaces, which have long helped guests shake off marine-layer chill after long days spent out on the course.

Those looking to be right in the thick of the Fairway One action can check into the Eastwood or Palmer Cottages, named for two of the most famous owners and board members of the Pebble Beach Company. Both lodgings feature sprawling 1,000-square-foot living rooms that open directly onto the greens of the fairway. A new concept for the resort, each cottage features four spacious and completely private guest rooms, which can be rented out together by large groups looking to settle in for an indulgent week on the links or reserved individually by guests who want to be as close to the green as possible.

The chic Fairway One charts the course for the historic resort’s new direction, as every room across the Lodge, the Inn at Spanish Bay, and Casa Palmero is being upgraded to feature all of the creature comforts expected by the 21st-century jet-setter and to make the most of the property’s stunning views of Carmel Bay and the Pacific Ocean. All renovations to the property will wrap up over the next 18 months—just in time for the resort to kick off its grand centennial celebration, which will coincide with the 2019 U.S. Open, hosted by the Pebble Beach Golf Links.