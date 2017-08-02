Fire Up a Ferrari and then Rocket in a Riva, Thanks to Milan’s Mandarin Oriental

For travelers who long for la dolce vita, it doesn’t get much sweeter than the Lake Como Luxury Vintage Experience offered exclusively by the Mandarin Oriental, Milan. Valid until September 30, the offering includes the opportunity to drive a classic Italian sports car to the lavish Lake Como region of Lombardy, Italy, and then race around the renowned body of water aboard a Riva speedboat. Think Bond without the bullets.

The automobile that awaits is as representative of Bel Paese as pasta: the Ferrari Dino 246 GT Gallettoni. The Dino was one of the Prancing Horse’s rare ponies powered by a V-6 engine, as opposed to the marque’s standard V-12. Produced from 1968 through 1976, the 246 GT variant (that debuted in 1969) is a steel-bodied coupe carrying 192 hp and plenty of panache.

Participants will depart from the hotel for a 90-minute, customized road trip (limited to a maximum of 93 miles) accompanied by a dedicated assistant who will follow in a separate vehicle. Once at the lake, the driver and passenger will embark on a 3-hour cruise aboard a Riva Aquarama watercraft and be treated to Champagne and canapés.

From the same era as the Ferrari Dino, Riva’s Aquarama model is equally iconic in style. Dressed in mahogany, the beautiful boats are capable of up to 50 knots, depending on engine configuration.

Upon returning to the hotel, guests can shift gears and steer toward the nearly 9,700-square-foot spa where they will receive a 10 percent discount on treatments, go full-throttle at the fitness center, take a few laps in the indoor swimming pool, or refuel at chef Antonio Guida’s restaurant Seta followed by a pit stop at the Mandarin Bar.

The Lake Como Luxury Vintage Experience also includes accommodations in one of the Mandarin Oriental, Milan’s 34 suites, daily breakfast for two, and a one-way transfer from either Milan’s Linate or Malpensa airports. Priced per couple, the package starts at approximately $6,000 per night with a two-night minimum. Additional car and boat time can be arranged at an enhanced cost—but then, così è la vita.