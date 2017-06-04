Inside the Four Seasons Hotel New York’s Stunning $120 Million Renovation

Nearly 20 years after making hotel history with its $50,000-per-night Ty Warner Penthouse, the Four Seasons Hotel New York is dropping jaws again—this time with a $120 million facelift. Overseen by hotel’s owner, Beanie Babies billionaire Ty Warner, the renovation has reimagined one of Midtown Manhattan’s iconic properties as a sleeker and sexier version of its old self, featuring the plush red-velvet TY Bar and a whimsical new Garden café for breakfast and lunch.

Most impressive, however, is Warner’s multi-million-dollar renovation of the hotel’s palatial Gotham Suite, which—with its 4,300 square feet and $30,000-per-night price tag—is a worthy second-best to the Ty Warner Penthouse. The three-bedroom suite spans the entirety of the hotel’s 50th floor, ensuring breathtaking views of landmarks like Central Park, Park Avenue, and the Empire State Building. The views are even better enjoyed from one of the suite’s four fully-landscaped terraces, located on each corner of the suite.

Warner used the same hands-on approach when envisioning the Gotham Suite—and all of the hotel’s 367 suites and rooms—as he did when conceiving the Ty Warner Penthouse. Each of the accommodations features a monochrome aesthetic meant to be a serene escape from the sensory cacophony of the city streets below. To break up the mostly neutral palette, Warner sourced furnishings made from rare Japanese oak, created subtly patterned bespoke fabrics, and personally selected original artwork for each room. (fourseasons.com)