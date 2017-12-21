Unwind Like the Literati at Upstate New York’s Historic Troutbeck

Once a favorite hideaway of American literati like Mark Twain, Langston Hughes, and Henry David Thoreau, Troutbeck—located on 45 rolling acres in upstate New York—is the latest of New England’s historic lodges to have its own renaissance. The property, which dates back to 1765, has just reopened after an extensive round of renovations, unveiling 37 plush and undeniably stylish guest rooms that honor the lodge’s long history.

Once owned by NAACP founder Colonel Joel Spingarn, the property is now under the watchful eye of Anthony Champalimaud, who tapped his mother, lauded interior designer Alexandra Champalimaud, to lead the renovation and reimagining of the 252-year-old estate, now part of the Design Hotels network. Alexandra and her team preserved original design features like sculptural mantles, and beautifully worn stone and wood floors have been preserved throughout the main Manor House, Delamater House, and the Century Lodge. The guest rooms, on the other hand, feature a more minimal take, highlighting the property’s unusually airy architecture by drenching the walls in color punctuated by creamy, white Frette bed and bath linens. Common spaces like the living room and library feature a more lived-in look, with plush leather chesterfield couches and jewel-toned rugs, creating an eclectic atmosphere meant to spark guests’ creative energy.

When not inside writing the next great American novel, guests can get their blood flowing with a match at one of the estate’s two tennis courts, a dip in the outdoor pool, or a stroll around the immaculately maintained walled garden. Just beyond property lines are 5,000 acres of wilderness, where guests can ski Mohawk Mountain, hike the Appalachian Trail, or fish in one of the region’s many rivers. Those looking for something a little bit less strenuous can head to the picturesque towns like Millbrook, Millerton, and Kent to pick up artisanal jams at a local farmers’ market or browse treasure-stocked boutiques.

Come dinner time, guests can settle into a plush leather booth at the Dining Room for a menu showcasing farm-to-table fare from the surrounding Hudson Valley. Then, they can head to the copper-topped bar to close out the day with a nightcap made with locally distilled spirits.