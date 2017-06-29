Sneak Peek: Hotel Figueroa’s Magical Makeover

Downtown Los Angeles will welcome its first urban resort when the historic Hotel Figueroa, a member of the Leading Hotels of the World, reopens with a complete redesign this summer.

Originally opened in 1926 by Maude N. Bouldin as an exclusive women’s hostelry, the hotel served as a safe haven for women travelers for decades. Nearly a century later, the Mediterranean-style property has been reborn, with its original Spanish Colonial style restored and fully intact. A lush central courtyard is shaded by eucalyptus and fig trees, while inside, decorative details include wide-plank hardwood floors, leather seating, a mix of blackened steel and brushed brass bathroom fixtures, and custom decorative tile.

Of the 268 rooms, the one-bedroom Parador Suite is the largest, boasting a separate dining room area, a wet bar, a spacious living room, a terrace, and stairway for private access to the bar and pool below. The 33 Writer Series Suites speak to the Downtown creative scene with raw-edge leather headboards, vintage-style case goods, and eye-catching local art. All rooms feature beds with Simmons feather-top mattresses dressed in Sferra luxury linens.

Partnering on the Hotel Figueroa’s culinary venues are Casey Lane (the James Beard Award–winning executive chef and owner of Venice Beach’s acclaimed Tasting Kitchen) and Dushan Zaric (mastermind behind such New York City hot spots as Employees Only and Macao Trading Co.). Highglights will include Breva—a tapas style restaurant that draws its inspiration from Northern Spain and Southern France—and Bar Alta, a 28-seat reservations- and-hotel-guests-only bartender’s table.

Guests can also take advantage of amenities like Downtown L.A.’s only ground-level pool; in-room and poolside spa services; personal trainers; yoga classes; and a sleep program designed to offer the best sleep guests can achieve away from home.