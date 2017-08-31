The Ivey’s Hotel: Southern Hospitality Meets Old-World Glamour

A charming mix of Old World glamour and modern, Southern sophistication—with a healthy dose of city pride—Charlotte, North Carolina’s newest boutique hotel is a welcome break from the big-box hospitality chains that dominate the area. With lushly decorated rooms and two speakeasy-style lounges, the Ivey’s Hotel has become downtown’s newest hot spot.

Housed within one of the most iconic buildings in Charlotte, the property pays homage to the beloved Ivey’s department store that once occupied the space. Its 42 rooms and suites are all outfitted in plush velvets, marble, and metallic finishes, calling back to the retailer’s halcyon days and well-heeled shoppers. To dial up the luxury factor even further, check in to one of the hotel’s nine suites, outfitted with spacious balconies overlooking the city’s bustling North Tyron Street and deep claw-foot soaking tubs perfect for unwinding after long days out.

With some of the most popular areas of the city—including the Carolina Panthers’ Bank of America Stadium and the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center—a quick walk away, guests of the Ivey’s Hotel will have some of the region’s best food and drink at their fingertips. That said, the richly decorated Prohibition-esque Library Lounge—which is only open to hotel guests—is the ideal place to finish off the night with a glass of Burgundy.