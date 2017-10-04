Take Your Fall Leaf-Peeping Trip to the Next Level with this $79,000-a-Night Package

When a simple drive through the wooded landscape of the eastern United States’ luminous fall foliage just doesn’t cut it, the Jefferson hotel in Washington, D.C. is the place to go. Starting at $79,000 per night, the new Deluxe Golden Fall Package provides guests with an unforgettable weekend based at the historic hotel. With roots dating back to the 1920s, the Jefferson is renowned for its beaux arts beauty, painted silk wallpaper, cozy lounges, and an extensive spa menu inspired by local ingredients grown on the historic estate’s grounds.

Upon arrival, guests will pop a bottle of sparkling Cristal Champagne to christen the beginning of their festive journey before being chauffeured into the elaborate Thomas Jefferson Suite. There, they’ll settle into the sprawling space, which features five Juliet balconies overlooking the National Mall, a 10-person dining room, deep soaking tubs, and artwork and literature reminiscent of the late president’s era.

The getaway’s outdoor adventures kick off with a chartered helicopter ride to Virginia’s wine country. After touching down, guests will enjoy a guided tour through the fruitful vineyards followed by a picnic lunch featuring a spread of French delicacies set against the vivid autumn colors of the country. To fit this gilded theme, a sunset cruise will whisk guests back toward the city on their choice of a sailboat or riverboat to witness golden hour on the glistening Potomac.

Rounding out the experience is a dinner for two at the Jefferson’s elegant Michelin-starred restaurant, Plume. Here, the golden fall foliage outside is translated into a multicourse meal, which will be full of elaborate dishes dusted with gold flakes and wines hand-picked by the restaurant’s sommelier. After sleeping off the day’s indulgences back in the suite, guests will step into their very own 2017 Audi TT Roadster convertible—not as a rental for the weekend but as an addition to their very own car collection—a fitting conclusion to a resplendent weekend of glamorous leaf-peeping.

The Golden Deluxe Fall Package is available through December 21 and can be booked by calling 866.742.4414. A two-night minimum is required.