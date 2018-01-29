La Casa Rodavento is a Boutique Hotel That Puts Pueblo Magico Valle de Bravo on the Map

Tucked into the hilly shores of Mexico’s Lake Alvándaro is Valle de Bravo—a Pueblo Magico that is a culmination of the finest the country has to offer. A mix of traditional and colonial, the increasingly popular vacation destination features just about something for everyone, providing visitors with access to the glistening lake, nearby mountains, fine dining at traditional restaurants, handmade art and jewelry, and the vibrant Festival of Souls that colors in the cobblestone streets each year.

Now, visitors to the “Magic Town” can settle into La Casa Rodavento—an artfully crafted boutique hotel launched by the California­–based Mosaic Hotel Group, the second in a trio of properties that the brand is opening in the region this year.

Formerly a colonial mansion, the property opened in December as a boutique hotel ideal for travelers looking to delve into local culture or escape the cacophony of the capital city, which is just two-and-a-half hours away. The property’s seven luxe suites are centered around an expensive courtyard complete with a private swimming pool, bubbling Jacuzzi, open fire pits and lush gardens where guests can mix and mingle over cocktails. Above, each suite features a unique layout, ranging from a two-story abode with rooftop access to the sprawling Avandaro suite—which opens out to a spacious terrace perfect for dining alfresco or enjoying in-room massages.

Inside, the suites feature décor that focuses on grounding guests in a sense of place, mixing floor-to-ceiling colonial-style windows and exposed beams with contemporary Mexican art and industrial black-steel staircases. The marbled bathrooms come complete with a freestanding tub, an outdoor shower, and plush robes to slip into after days out soaking up the region’s history.

Come dinner time, guests can head to the hotel’s restaurant, Nuestro, led by chef Diego Isunza Kahlo. The Mexico City-born chef has crafted a menu that perfectly integrates culinary trends like hyper-seasonal and locally-sourced dishes with traditional local fare. Stand-out dishes includes culinary delights like fresh-caught salmon, over 250 types of corn, and the chef’s signature, Cecina Vallesana, a meat dish served with mushrooms, beef tartar, and traditional seasonings. Afterwards, guests should wander up to the adults-only rooftop lounge for epic views of the surrounding hillsides and a digestif cocktail.

When not lounging in their suite or by the pool, guests can immerse themselves in the city with exclusive on-property activities like a chef-led cooking class, wine tastings, live music and entertainment, and art exhibitions. Outdoor enthusiasts can grab their lake attire and join the locals for a refreshing swim, paddle, or sail across Lake Alvándaro or retreat to the pine forest for mountain biking and rock climbing—all of which is easily accessible from the hotel.

If La Casa Rodavento doesn’t offer quite enough space for large families or groups, guests can check into sister property Hotel Rodavento, which features 36 eco-chic guestrooms and direct access to the lake. Competing the Mosaic trio is the Intown Rodavento—a 25 room property located in the heart of the city center set to open in August 2018.