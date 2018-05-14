Lake Como Welcomes Its First Five-Star Hotel

Italy’s glittering Lake Como has an incredibly rich history stretching back to ancient Roman times and, of course, has boasted significant associations with a discerning, illustrious set for centuries—counting everyone from Leonardo da Vinci to George Clooney as visitors. So, it’s surprising then that the charming city has not claimed a five-star hotel (though there certainly is no shortage of glamorous places to stay). This, however, is about to change, with Vista Palazzo Lago di Como poised to fill the conspicuous void when it opens in June.

Located on the upper floors of a salmon-hued, 19th-century, Venetian-style palazzo (one of the region’s most iconic and oft-photographed), the hotel’s opening marks the completion of an exacting renovation spearheaded by the fourth-generation family-owned Lario Hotels Group. After 18 months of careful work, the rooms of the upper floors have been transformed into a chic boutique hotel with 18 rooms and suites featuring some of Italy’s finest finishes. The nine rooms and nine suites are large, with the Corner Suite topping 580 square feet and coming complete with a Turkish bath.

Views of the lake are ensured by sweeping picture windows—and the warm natural light pouring in perfectly highlights the intricate hand-hewn marquetry on the indigenous wood floors and rich, jewel-toned Dedar fabrics draping each room. Bathrooms, meanwhile, are marble-clad (in no less than five different Italian varieties) and are outfitted with soaking tubs and separate showers. In all, the resulting design manages to feel simultaneously contemporary and storied, remaining true to the palazzo’s roots without scarifying the tastes of today’s jet-set.

In true Lake Como style, leisure is a priority at the elegant property, and the hotel’s exclusive rooftop is dedicated entirely to the pursuit of it. In addition to boasting unmatched views accessible only to guests, the rooftop features a library, an outdoor infinity bar, and the city’s first and only rooftop restaurant. This appreciation for the finer things in life continues with the property’s off-site excursions—guests can tap into the hotel’s personal concierge services to book experiences appropriate for year-round pleasure (the property is one of the few hotels open in the region’s traditional off-season), ranging from personal shopping in Como, Milan, or even Lugano, Switzerland, to seaplane tours, spa treatments, private-chef-prepared meals, and Riva speedboat trips on the lake.