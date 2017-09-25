// RR One

Party the Night Away at the Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong’s Newest Tricked-Out Suite

The palatial suite comes complete with a deejay booth, wine on tap, and sweeping views of the city.

By on September 25, 2017
Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong Entertainment Suite
  View Gallery — 4   Photos

A worthy rival to any of Las Vegas’ high-roller suites, the new Entertainment Suite at the Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong is perhaps the perfect party pad. The cherry on top of an 18-month, property-wide renovation—which saw all 113 rooms of the hotel upgraded—the 2,250-square-foot suite comes complete with a deejay booth, wine on tap, and sweeping views of the city.

Brought to life by award-winning, Hong Kong–based architect and designer Joyce Wang, the palatial suite welcomed its first jet-setters in late July. Creating the perfect backdrop to glittering parties and extravagant dinners, Wang chose a refined color palette of gunmetal grays, jade greens, and earthy tans for the décor, letting the well-heeled guests take center stage. In the suite’s living room, guests will find a serious upgrade to the traditional minibar—an entire wall devoted to a “Cabinet of Delights,” stocked with everything from fine Cuban cigars, sweet and savory snacks created by the property’s Michelin-star chef, boutique and rare wines, and a mixologist booth.

For parties that require more than light bites, the hotel’s chefs can be employed to prepare private dinners in the suite’s state-of-the art kitchen for guests to enjoy at the glam 10-seat dining table. Afterward, diners can dance the night away to sets spun by the city’s top deejays. If guests prefer mellower evenings, they can put on a vinyl record on the reconditioned 1930s-era American jukebox, or screen the latest movies on the living room’s concealed 160-inch screen.

Once the party winds down, they can crash in the tranquil master bedroom. Luxe details like embossed leather walls, hand-tufted silk rugs, and a deep soaking tub made from a single piece of marble (and complete with its own custom-designed Champagne caddy), ensure that guests have everything they need to catch up on much-needed R&R—and to feel fresh enough to revel the next night away.

