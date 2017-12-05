Le Méridien Opens the Doors of its Chic New Hotel Just in Time for the Winter Olympics

There is no question that South Korea is going to be one of 2018’s biggest destinations—and the momentum of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games has already begun, sparking new developments across the country. Parisian hospitality brand Le Méridien is one of the newest luxury names to get in on the action, opening the doors of the sleek Le Méridien Seoul earlier this fall.

The 336-room property is ideal for those who want to be close to all of the action at February’s Olympic Games—a new high-speed train that will whisk passengers from Seoul to PyeongChang in just under an hour has recently been unveiled—without sacrificing access to the world-class shopping, dining, and sight-seeing in the country’s capital. Located on Bongeunsa-ro, one of the swanky Gangnam neighborhood’s major thoroughfares, the hotel combines Le Méridien’s signature French aesthetic (think accents that call to mind the iconic Belle Époque Le Bon Marché department store) with both traditional and modern Korean design. The result, brought to life by the award-winning architectural and interior design firm David Collins Studio, is an artful mix of mid-century-inspired furniture, rich textures like velvet, marble, and leather, and uncluttered functionality

Though every room features sweeping views of the city and plush touches like custom oak flooring and local artwork, you should check into the duplex-style Presidential Suite for the ultimate getaway from the hustle and bustle of both the city and the games. Boasting six bedrooms, spacious show kitchen, and chicly outfitted living and dining spaces across two floors, the suite is ideal for large parties or families. Like the other 29 suites, the Presidential suite also comes equipped with a terrace complete with an outdoor dining area.

When not catching up on some well-deserved R&R after days spent cheering on Team U.S.A. at the Olympic Games or touring UNESCO World Heritage Site Seonjeongneung, guests can head down to the hotel’s M Contemporary Art Center—a nearly 12,500-square-foot space comprised of seven exhibition venues—to browse the rotating selection of contemporary art, including an imposing LED media façade that will display works by leading new media artists, with a cocktail in hand.