Leaders of Luxury: AccorHotels’ Chris Cahill on the Timeless Appeal of True Luxury Brands [Video]

The CEO of Luxury Brands discusses the importance of maintaining a strong identity in the ever-evolving travel industry.

By on February 21, 2018

Brought to you by ILTM and Robb Report, the Leaders of Luxury web series explores the future of luxury through the eyes of those who are determining it—the visionaries behind the world’s premier brands. In this episode, we sit down with Chris Cahill, CEO of Luxury Brands for the AccorHotels Group, to discuss the dynamic demands of the modern-day traveler. AccorHotels’ luxury brands (including Fairmont, Raffles, and Sofitel) never chase trends, Cahill says, focusing instead on timeless standards of quality, service, and sustainability.

