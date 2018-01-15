Leaders of Luxury: Chinmai Sharma On Creating Authentic Experiences for Taj Clients [Video]

Brought to you by ILTM and Robb Report, the Leaders of Luxury web series explores the future of luxury through the eyes of those who are determining it—the visionaries behind the world’s premier brands. In this episode, we sit down with Chinmai Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer of Taj Hotels, to discuss the evolving definition luxury travel. Responding to a clientele that craves lasting memories over materialism, Taj strives to bring out-of-the-ordinary experiences and local, authentic connections to each of its guests.