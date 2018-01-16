// RR One
Leaders of Luxury

Leaders of Luxury: Lindsey Ueberroth on How Sustainability is Key to Clients and Profitability

The CEO of Preferred Hotels has thought a lot about how to go green sustainably.

By on January 16, 2018
Lindsey Ueberroth

Related Articles

Brought to you by ILTM and Robb Report, the Leaders of Luxury web series explores the future of luxury through the eyes of those who are determining it—the visionaries behind the world’s premier brands. In this episode, we sit down with Lindsey Ueberroth, President and CEO of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, a global collection of luxury properties that spans more than 85 countries. Ueberroth shares the inherent value—for both hotels and their guests—of going green in a truly impactful way.

More Hotels

Comments

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

Latest Galleries in Hotels

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Magazine

Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!

Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad