Leaders of Luxury: Lindsey Ueberroth on How Sustainability is Key to Clients and Profitability

Brought to you by ILTM and Robb Report, the Leaders of Luxury web series explores the future of luxury through the eyes of those who are determining it—the visionaries behind the world’s premier brands. In this episode, we sit down with Lindsey Ueberroth, President and CEO of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, a global collection of luxury properties that spans more than 85 countries. Ueberroth shares the inherent value—for both hotels and their guests—of going green in a truly impactful way.