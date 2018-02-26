London’s Posh Arts Club Is Expanding into Wellness with Serious Aplomb

Since its inception in 1863, the Arts Club has been the plush headquarters of London’s luminaries, attracting the likes of Charles Dickens (who was one of the founding members), Edgar Degas, and Claude Monet. Over the past few years, the famed members-only club has been expanding into new territories, debuting 16 posh suites and the swinging 1863 nightclub for the city’s latest generation of literati to enjoy. Now, the property is tapping into the interests of its newest members and expanding into the world of wellness with serious aplomb.

The Club has tapped Lanserhof—the famed Austrian medical spa beloved by both tour-worn rock stars and overstressed CEOs for its transformative detox programs—to oversee the property’s new medical gym and treatment center, which is set to open toward the end of this year. Located just across the street from the Arts Club in the former Dover Street Market building, the facility will give both club members and Lanserhof clients access to some of the world’s top medical experts and cutting-edge treatments. A worthy rival to the city’s top wellness facilities—like the Lanesborough Club & Spa (which made our Best of the Best spas short list last year)—Lanserhof at the Arts Club will feature all of the accoutrements of a world-class gym alongside the medical spa’s signature diagnostics program and treatment facilities designed to remedy overstressed and burnt-out bodies and minds.

After they’ve met with a nutritionist and flexed their muscles with a quick workout or sweat-inducing class led by some of the field’s top instructors, guests will be able to cool off with a pain-relieving, weight-loss-inducing, and inflammation-reducing cryotherapy treatment. They can then grab a quick bite from the facility café’s carefully crafted menu before jotting across the street to continue their latest creative endeavor back at the Arts Club’s members’ lounge or Supper Club.