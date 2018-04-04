The Post Oak Hotel Proves Everything Really Is Bigger in Texas

Though no doubt a cliché, when it comes to Houston’s newest luxury hotel, it appears that everything really is bigger in Texas. Everything about the brand-new Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston, which debuted late last month, is pushed to the limits: The building soars 38 stories above the wide streets of the city’s Galleria district, elegant guest rooms are mixed alongside chic residences, and the gleaming dining and retail spaces are home to no less than a multilevel Rolls-Royce showroom.

Inspired by the 10-acre development’s existing oak trees and the $1 million worth of full-grown trees that were brought in from around the state and replanted on the property, the 250 guest rooms all feature a soothing palette of earthy neutrals—putting all of the focus on the sweeping views of the Houston skyline visible from floor-to-ceiling windows. Though all of the rooms are spacious (with standard king rooms still clocking in at nearly 530 square feet), the presidential suite is by far the sprawling crown jewel. Accessible via a private elevator—which guests can catch on either the ground floor or from the skyscraper’s rooftop helipad—the 5,000-square-foot suite features two bedrooms, a private fitness room outfitted in Technogym equipment, and secluded terraces perfect for watching the sun sink down over the Gulf of Mexico.

Back down on the lower levels, the property hums with energy at its seven bars and restaurants, which run the gamut from the first Texas outpost of the famed Los Angeles supper club Mastro’s Steakhouse to the whimsical Bloom & Bee for lighter, locally sourced fare. The larger-than-life atmosphere of the property continues at the Cellar, which boasts a collection 20,000 bottles deep—some of which date back to the 1800s.

To recover from any overindulgence either on the property or out in the neighborhood’s swanky bars and restaurants, guests can sweat it out at the two-story gym, unwind and detox with a treatment at the spa, or simply spend an afternoon lounging poolside in the warm Texas sun.