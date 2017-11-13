Taste One of Hennessy’s Rarest Drams at This Paris Grand Dame

As if a stay at Oetker Collection’s glamorous Le Bristol Pairs isn’t indulgent enough, the grand dame hotel has unveiled an exclusive partnership with Hennessy, allowing guests to toast to romantic days in the city or business deals well-struck with an exclusive opportunity to sip on one of the French brand’s rarest drams. The property’s Salon Matignon has been transformed into the Precision Gallery—an intimate, reservation-only space designed to showcase the house’s new Paradis Impérial cognac.

To create the extremely limited-edition cognac, seventh-generation master blender Yann Fillioux went through Hennessy’s rolodex of over 10,000 eau de vies and selected just 10 to precisely blend into the amber dram. To complement the unique notes of jasmine, orange blossom, and smoke brought out by this blend of eau de vies—some of which have been aged for 200 years—Le Bristol tapped chef Eric Frechon, who heads the property’s three-Michelin-starred Épicure, to create a quartet of savory canapés. Guests can savor 20- or 40-mL tastings of the Paradis Impérial while enjoying Frechon’s light bites, which range from candied tomatoes with chorizo and kouglof with bacon colonnata to Peruvian chocolate pods paired with lemongrass-infused sorbet ($178 and $345, respectively).

Reservations at the Precision Gallery are available through March 31, 2018, and can be made at the hotel’s renowned Le Bar du Bristol—where you may as well stop in for a well-deserved cocktail after shopping along the rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré.