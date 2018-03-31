The Sands Hotel & Spa Is the Latest Design-Savvy Oasis in California’s Coachella Valley

It is no secret that California’s Coachella Valley loves design hotels. The desert region is studded with stylish hideaways, ranging from motels-turned-luxury-boutique-hotels to glamorous, palm-lined resorts. Now, those making like a Golden Age star and heading out to the desert for a weekend away will have one more Instagram-worthy resort to choose from with the recently debuted Sands Hotel & Spa.

Located in the heart of Indian Wells, the petal-pink property has been given a top-to-bottom makeover by celebrity interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard—who has formerly worked with Sands owner PRG Hospitality Group on the breezy Colony Palm Hotel in neighboring Palm Springs. Known for his more-is-more approach to interiors, Bullard has outfitted each of the 49 rooms and suites in his signature Moroccan-inspired decor and mixed it with what else but mid-century-modern accents. The resulting individually designed rooms and suites are a vibrant reprieve from the heat of the desert outside—coming equipped with gilt accents, outdoor tubs, and Martini-ready mini bars. And for the ultimate oasis, book Le Raid, a sprawling two-story suite equipped with spacious outdoor patios, a full kitchen, and a sexy soaking tub at the foot of the master bed.

When not out shopping on El Paseo, hitting some balls at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens—which plays host to the annual BNP Paribas Open—or catching a set at Coachella and Stagecoach (the property is a quick 20-minute drive from the festival grounds), guests can stretch out on a sun lounger or in a playfully striped cabana by the property’s glistening pool. If they need to cool off, they can head to the Moroccan-inspired spa for a treatment designed to detoxify and replenish the body using naturally sourced ingredients. Come dinner time, they can head to the aptly named Pink Cabana restaurant for a meal of eclectic, seasonally focused food from Michelin-trained chef Jason Niederkorn.