Sneak Peek: The Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park Reveals the First Half of its Ultra-Glam Makeover

Perched on an ultra-prime stretch of real estate in one of London’s poshest neighborhoods, the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park has long been a favorite home base for travelers looking for an oasis within the bustling city. The property—one side of which opens out onto tranquil Hyde Park and the other onto boutique-lined Knightsbridge—closed late last year to undergo a multimillion-dollar face-lift, updating the interiors of the classic red-brick, Edwardian-style building for the discerning modern guest.

Starting tomorrow, those travelers can get a first look at the property’s ultra-glamorous makeover, as the Knightsbridge side of the hotel will be reopening its doors to guests.

Inside, the common areas, guest rooms, and suites have all received a glamorous Art Deco–inspired upgrade. The light and airy spaces now feature a chic color palette of warm grays and whites punctuated by leafy greens and burnished gold, calling to mind the lush park outside. These rooms and suites all feature views of bustling Knightsbridge below or of the inner courtyard of the hotel, which has been updated with a vibrantly green landscaped living wall.

For now, check in to one of the refreshed suites—all of which feature individual layouts, separate walk-in closets, and living rooms decorated with bespoke gold and cracked-glass acorn chandeliers. But when the hotel completely reopens next summer, the two new penthouse suites—both with wraparound terraces that will offer sweeping views of the city’s skyline—will be the ultimate retreat.