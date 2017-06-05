Sneak Peek: Inside the Mark Hotel’s Lavish New Terrace Suites

Known for its opulent interiors and attentive service, the Mark has long set the bar for luxurious New York City hotels. Now that bar is getting even higher with the grand opening of the Upper East Side’s property’s two new Terrace Suites by legendary interior designer Jacques Grange.

Grange designed the two new suites—one measuring 3,800 square feet with three bedrooms, the other 4,800 square feet with five bedrooms—with the privacy and secluded comfort of an elegant Manhattan penthouse in mind. Both accommodations feature neutral, airy interiors punctuated by rich jewel-toned accents. In addition to large windows providing sweeping views of Central Park and Madison Avenue, each suite is also outfitted with a spacious terrace—complete with umbrellas and cozy patio chairs perfect for enjoying an early-morning cup of coffee or a late-night digestif.

Guests of the new suites will enjoy the vast range of amenities for which the Mark is known, including complimentary shoe shines by John Lobb and 24-hour access to Bergdorf Goodman. And although the suites are outfitted with sleek kitchenettes, guests will want to take full advantage of the 24/7 in-suite private dining provided by the Jean-Georges Vongerichten–helmed Mark Restaurant.