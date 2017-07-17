The Mark Hotel Wants to Take You Sailing

The Mark is going sailing. The Manhattan hotel—an Upper East Side icon since 1927—has added a rare seafaring amenity to its stable of luxury experiences with the launch of The Mark sailboat.

Designed by Nathanael Greene Herreshoff (the American Naval architect known for creating a series of undefeated America’s Cup defenders from 1893 to 1920), the vintage sailboat now flies the Mark’s signature black and white stripes. During the months of July, August, and September, the sailboat can be chartered for three-hour journeys that take guests from Tribeca’s North Cover Marina south along the Hudson River into the New York Harbor.

While taking in the incredible views of Manhattan’s skyline, guests will be able to enjoy cocktails, wine, and small delicacies from the Mark’s Jean-Georges Vongerichten restaurant. Highlights include lobster Daikon rolls with a rosemary ginger vinaigrette, watermelon and goat cheese skewers, and a tuna tartare crostini. Suddenly, the long drive to the Hamptons doesn’t seem all that necessary.