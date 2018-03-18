Sneak Peek: The Middle House Rounds Out Shanghai’s Latest Generation of Opulent Hotels

There is no shortage of first-rate hotels in Shanghai—and the city’s lineup of over-the-top luxury properties is expanding at breakneck speed. Hotels and resorts like the sleek Amanyangyun, the wellness-minded Anandi Hotel, and the dizzyingly opulent Bellagio all opened their doors since the beginning of the year. Come April, China’s biggest city will have one more ultra-luxe property for visitors to call home with the opening of the Middle House in the city’s historic Dazhongli neighborhood.

The 111-room hotel is part of the House Collective from Swire Hotels—joining the stylish ranks of the tranquil Temple House in Chengdu, the striking Opposite House in Beijing, and the sleek Upper House in Hong Kong. The hospitality brand tapped renowned Italian designer and architect Piero Lissoni to bring his signature mix of bold lines and clean silhouettes to the property’s rooms, suites, and 102 fully serviced apartments (housed in a separate, neighboring tower). The result is a chic blend of Shanghainese decor and a contemporary Italian approach to interiors, offering guests a much-needed sensory respite from the pulsing city streets outside—think custom furniture inspired by traditional Chinese pieces, transparent room dividers, and original Chinese artwork alongside rich dark woods and sumptuous white linens.

When not out sampling the cuisine at one of Shanghai’s 30 newly minted Michelin-starred restaurants, guests can head down to Café Gray Deluxe, which overlooks the buzzy Nanjing West Road neighborhood. The restaurant is the second House Collective outpost from New York­–based chef Gray Kunz, and guests can expect to indulge in his signature mix of modern European cuisine and Asian ingredients with dishes like seared foie gras and du Puy lentil salad or braised beef short ribs. For a taste of contemporary Chinese food, guests can head to the relaxed Sui Tang Li, which boasts a sprawling menu incorporating signature Shanghainese, Sichuan, and Cantonese dishes alongside a selection of Chinese wines.