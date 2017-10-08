The Mondrian Doha is a Lavish Feast for the Senses

With ornately carved walls, 24-karat gold elevators, vibrant murals, sky-high floating staircases, and 360-degree views of the Qatari capital, the new Mondrian Doha is a feast for the senses. Perched on the outer edges of the city’s bustling West Lagoon neighborhood overlooking the man-made Qatar Pearl island, the property—the first Middle East opening for sbe—brings the brand’s signature round-the-clock attitude to the ancient city.

The hotel’s sculptural façade gives way to expansive common spaces and 270 rooms and suites, all brought to life by Dutch interior designer Marcel Wanders (who is fresh off a furniture collaboration with Louis Vuitton) and South West Architecture. The dreamlike design is a vibrant mashup of east and west: think Alice in Wonderland-esque sculptures and pop art prints alongside traditionally Middle Eastern motifs and icons.

Though all of the rooms feature over-the-top design details, you’ll want to check into the 23rd floor penthouse suite to get the full experience. The 9,100 square-foot space boasts two levels (connected by Wander’s iconic floating staircase), a grand piano, pool table, and in-room spa area topped off by sweeping, 360-degree views of the city.

When not enjoying a lavish dinner at the suite’s 12-person dining table, guests can head down to one of the property’s seven restaurants and bars, which range from an outpost of Wolfgang Puck’s CUT to the Qatari-inspired Walima. Guests can then continue this indulgence at the 20,000 square-foot Espa—the largest of its kind in the world—which features 11 opulently decorated treatment rooms, traditional Turkish Hammam, and a heated experience garden.

Days can come to a close with a dip in the property’s psychedelic rooftop pool, where guests can unwind on the black-and-white marble deck under the domed, elaborately floral stained-glass ceiling.