Sneak Peek: Indulge in a Slice of Untouched Bali at Como Uma Canggu

The call of Bali’s glistening waters and soft sandy beaches is undeniably strong—meaning that many of the island’s most popular destinations have lost a little bit of their unique luster to the influence of international tourism. This, however, is not the case at Como Hotels and Resorts’ newest property, even if it is located just seven short miles outside of the bustling resort capital of Seminyak.

Slated to open in February, Como Uma Canggu is tucked away on a two-acre stretch of beach surrounded by traditional Indonesian rice paddies and centuries-old Hindu shrines. The property’s 119 accommodations—a mix of rooms, suites, one- and two-bedroom residences, and three-bedroom duplexes equipped with private rooftop infinity pools, pay homage to this heritage. Designed by Koichiro Ikebuchi and Paola Navone, each combines typical Balinese and Asian architecture with sleek Italian-inspired design, resulting in tranquil spaces that hit just the right balance between beachy and minimalist. Each room also features a spacious (and often foliage-lined) balcony offering views of the winding zero-edge pool and turquoise Indian Ocean.

Like Como’s other Indonesian properties, Como Uma Canggu is designed to encourage guests to take things slow—whether it be a day lounging on the beach watching surfer’s catch some of the country’s best breaks, soaking in a tranquil moment at nearby Tanah Lot’s seaside temples, or wandering through local markets and family-owned warungs. To leave the stresses of everyday life back home even further behind, guests can head to the spa, which feature holistic treatments designed to promote muscle recovery and rejuvenate skin using sister-property’s (and Robb Report Best of the Best spa) Como Shambhala Estate’s signature blend of essential oils.

Come dinner time, guests can head to the Como Beach Club restaurant, which specializes in carefully-sourced produce from across the archipelago—offering a luxe, health-focus twist on typical surf shack grub. The property also features a Glow Juice Bar to keep guests fueled as they hit the waves or the markets with cold-pressed juices and light, nutrient-packed bites.