London’s Nobu Hotel Shoreditch Makes Its Grand Debut

Travelers have been ditching London’s luxury hotel hubs of West End and Knightsbridge for Shoreditch lately, thanks to stylish new properties from Soho House and the India-based hospitality brand LaLiT. Now visitors have another newcomer to check out (and check in to) with the opening of the Nobu Hotel Shoreditch.

Making its grand debut today, the 143-room property brings the brand’s signature East-meets-West style to London’s artistic quarter with Japanese tea sets and shoji screens in the guest rooms and wooden screens augmented by flashes of gold in the lobby. Seven suites come with additional Zen touches like freestanding bathtubs and balconies adorned with meditative wind chimes.

Unsurprisingly, cuisine takes top priority here. Leading the culinary offerings—of course—is Nobu Shoreditch, which, designed with sleek wooden finishes and a cool contemporary style, offers many of Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s signature dishes, such as black cod miso and yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño. The restaurant is Matsuhisa’s third in London—and the city’s largest—featuring a 10-seat sushi bar, an 18-set chef’s table, and a cocktail bar serving vintage sakes, limited-edition Japanese whiskies, and rare Champagnes.