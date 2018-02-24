Vacation Like a Royal at Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo’s New Over-the-Top Princess Grace Suite

Set along the sun-soaked shores of the French Riviera, Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo has long been a favorite of glitterati, high rollers, and, of course, royals. Though all of the rooms and suites at the 150-year-old grand dame are fit for a princess, the property has just unveiled an over-the-top suite inspired by Monaco’s most famous royal: Princess Grace. Part of the belle-époque property’s 4-year, top-to-bottom renovation and restoration, the new suite—which sprawls across two levels, features its own private infinity pool, and boasts a dedicated team of concierges—rivals some of Europe’s most opulent ones and sets the tone for the hotel’s ultra-luxe new look.

Located on the property’s seventh and eighth floors, the nearly 9,800-square-foot Princess Grace Suite features an elegant mix of modern amenities and vintage touches inspired by the tastes of the princess herself, who had her official wedding reception and 20th wedding anniversary celebration at the hotel. In addition to decor fit for a royal—think bespoke furniture, precious wood, mother-of-pearl inlays, agate panels, and intricate straw marquetry—the suite is brimming with personal touches that nod to the princess. The two bedrooms, office, three lounge areas, and living room are all stocked with works of poetry and fiction that were once part of her personal library, and each room features lush bouquets of her namesake blush-pink Grace roses.

Guests can spend their days being treated like a royal, as they’ll have access to a private team of concierges that can arrange for exclusive experiences and reservations—like enjoying access to a private tent on the Monte Carlo beach in the summer or a booth at the famed Thermes Marins spa in the winter.

Come nighttime, guests can prepare for an equally indulgent night out at the property’s Alain Ducasse restaurant with a soak in the rare granite tub. Follow that up with a pre-dinner cocktail out on the suite’s sweeping terrace, which boasts 180-degree views of the Mediterranean.