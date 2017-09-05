Sneak Peek: Quintessence Hotel in Anguilla Worth the 10-Year Wait

The sublime landscape of the Caribbean brings pristine beaches and cyan waters to the Quintessence Hotel in Anguilla. From inception to completion, the luxurious hotel took over 10 years to build and features exquisite Versailles patterned flooring, vaulted cedar ceilings, and an impressive Haitian art collection.

A peaceful retreat, Quintessence offers nine extravagant villas and suites overlooking Long Bay Beach—guests can even opt for a private buyout of the property for a group gathering. Each villa is complete with handcrafted, all-natural Swedish mattresses from Hästens, buttery-soft linens, and Turkish travertine marble bathrooms. The full butler service promises to see to your every need and desire, while an island concierge is available to book a day of outdoor activities. For those seeking to clarify and detox, the on-site spa offers a variety of soothing massage services.

Locally sourced ingredients lay the foundation for the hotel’s five-star restaurant, the Q, where executive chef Dominique brings authentic island culinary techniques to his cuisine. Guests are welcome to dine in a multitude of areas, like in the wine cellar, al fresco, or at the chef’s table for a more interactive gastronomic experience. Other amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness facility, tennis court, infinity pool, outdoor yoga pavilion, sauna, steam room, and life-size chess board on the terrace.

Quintessence Hotel makes its grand debut on November 1, 2017, and comfortably sleeps up to 22 people at a time. Price upon request.