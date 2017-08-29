Ritz-Carlton Debuts Glamorous New Hotel on Lake Geneva

Travelers to Switzerland now have a luxurious new base from which to explore Geneva with the opening of Hotel de la Paix, a Ritz-Carlton property set on the shores of Geneva namesake lake. The hotel, which occupies an 19th-century Italianate structure and offers views of the lake and iconic Mont Blanc beyond, is the hospitality brand’s first-ever in Switzerland.

Following a major renovation and rebranding, the Hotel de la Paix features 61 guest rooms and 14 suites decorated in soft, muted shades of gray, taupe, and white—all the better for letting the lake, park, and mountain views shine. Throughout the public spaces, contemporary details combine with reminders of its Italian heritage. An eye-popping, multi-story atrium replete with black-and-white marble floors and Italian-style balustrades is crowned with a sparkling, teardrop chandelier encircled by sculptural brass rings.

But design isn’t the only draw at this luxurious lakeside retreat. A pair of noteworthy restaurants include Fiskebar (the city’s first Nordic-influenced eatery specializing in fresh seafood and locally-sourced organic ingredients) and the Living Bar & Kitchen (offering farm-fresh fare with a side of Lake Geneva views for breakfast and lunch). True to Swiss tradition, the hotel also features a chocolate shop, Philippe Pascoët’s delicious boutique offering an artful taste of the country’s most celebrated sweet.