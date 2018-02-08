The Ritz Is Cape Town’s Iconic Seaboard Hotel with a Glam New Look

A towering building located in the middle of ever-popular Cape Town’s Atlantic Seaboard, the Ritz has long been one of the city’s most iconic structures. With 360-degree views of the city, the hotel has only had one drawback—its dated interior, which never did justice to the property’s prime location and dramatic vistas. But now, all of this has changed. The hotel underwent a complete renovation in 2016 and reopened late last year, parading a chic new interior and a hot new food-and-beverage program.

The Ritz’s biggest appeal has always been its revolving restaurant—a looming circular structure perched atop the hotel that, despite its magnificent views, attracted interest but never reservations. While the idea of a rotating restaurant might sound like a gimmick in this day and age, the Top of the Ritz’s views and new fine-dining tasting menu are anything but a ploy. Still the only one of its kind in the city, the glass-encased room features a slick black interior and oversized dining seats, where you can watch the city below while sipping local wine, nibbling on amuse-bouches, and feasting on courses filled with local ingredients.

The Ritz’s rooftop restaurant isn’t the only place on the property you’ll find great views. Each of the 213 rooms boasts mountain and/or sea views, with many looking out beyond Table Bay and Robben Island. Sleek and sharp with a dark palette of grays and blacks, the interior design keeps the focus on the brilliant blue vistas outside, while plush headboards, mirrored walls, and quilted couches ensure the spaces feel like a glamorous city retreat.

Come summertime, head down to the lower-level pool, where guests and locals drip from plush sun beds and cabanas surrounding the glistening rectangular pool. There, they can drink cocktails from the pool bar and order snacks from the more casual restaurant, Casa. With a seasonal menu that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner at their disposal, guests won’t be hard-pressed to find something to their taste—even if it’s just a glass of local bubbly.