San Francisco’s Newest Hotel Is a Stylish Riot of Print and Color

As the first luxury lifestyle property to open in the city in over a decade, San Francisco’s newest hotel has given the City by the Bay a jolt of seriously stylish fresh energy. Located in the up-and-coming Mid-Market district, since opening earlier this summer, the San Francisco Proper Hotel has quickly become the neighborhood’s crown jewel thanks to its chic guest rooms, stay-all-day lounge, and swinging rooftop bar.

Once a beaux-arts hideaway for the city’s well-heeled travelers, the landmark flatiron building the hotel now calls home was meticulously restored by Proper’s design and architecture team. The resulting space fuses the building’s glamourous history with thoroughly modern design elements, making for a delightful feast for the eyes (and offering Instagram opportunities around every corner). Designed by interiors juggernaut Kelly Wearstler, the hotel’s 131 rooms and suites were envisioned as modern pieds-à-terre, complete with spacious lounge areas and cozy nooks all outfitted in a riot of color and expertly clashed prints.

When not lounging in their super-stylish rooms or exploring the city on one of the hotel’s Shinola bicycles, guests can head down to the trendy lobby restaurant Villon to get their fill of contemporary American cuisine from executive chef and James Beard Award nominee Jason Franey. If they crave a bit more privacy, they can settle into the chic 14-seat private dining room, which features a romantic, mid-century-inspired take on the restaurant’s décor.

Guests can then wrap up the evening by heading to Charmaine’s rooftop bar and lounge to enjoy a nightcap while taking in panoramic views of both the sparkling city and the glistening Pacific Ocean.