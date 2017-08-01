A Chic Scottish Retreat Reopens Just in time for the Edinburgh Festival

For a seriously posh retreat at the heart of old-town Edinburgh, check in at the family owned Dunstane Houses. Half of the boutique hotel—spread across two large Victorian town houses that have been occupied by merchants, musicians, distillers, bankers and even newspapermen over the past 160 years—has reopened this month in time for the city’s annual arts and performance festival after an extensive six-month renovation.

The main Dunstane House is the first portion of the property to reopen its doors, unveiling a refreshed space steeped in pared-back luxury. Designed by Hannah Lohan, the 16 updated rooms and suites feature an eclectic aesthetic that combines a nod to the property’s Victorian past—think peacock-print wall paper and freestanding copper bathtubs—with rustic textures of the owner’s native Orkney, a windswept archipelago off the northern coast of Scotland.

After a day full of music, theater, and art exhibitions at the Edinburgh Festival—which runs from August 4 through 28 and is one of the largest arts festivals in the world—guests of Dunstane house can retire to the all-new in-house Ba’ Bar restaurant for a quiet, member’s club-style meal. The all-day restaurant serves up modern spins on classic Scottish dishes as well as afternoon tea and late-night tipples from one of the largest stashes of premium craft spirits in the city.

Dunstane House’s twin property, Hampton House, will also debut eight revamped guestrooms and a plush lounge area later this year, making the entire boutique hotel a beacon of modern luxury in the heart of the old city.