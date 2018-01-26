5 of Our Favorite Hotels for February

February is the finest month for romance—not because Valentine’s Day falls on the 14th but because children throughout the Northern Hemisphere are trapped in classrooms, far from hotel swimming pools, beachfront restaurants, and first-class aircraft cabins. Couples who can do so should take advantage of this relatively family-holiday-free month by escaping to one of these custom-fit-for-February hotels. From the beaches of Bora Bora to the canals of Venice, the five fabulous retreats promise a perfect match for every pair.