5 Over-the-Top Valentine’s Day Hotel Packages

“The best things in life are free” is a sweet sentiment, but when it comes to February 14, we beg to differ. This Valentine’s Day, we say go big (or go home) by booking an extravagant package at one of our favorite hotels. Say “I love you” with Piaget in Paris, Harry Winston in Maui, or Joël Robuchon in Monte Carlo. Take your pick: All of these five over-the-top experiences say “be mine” in the best way possible.