5 Winter Bars to Keep You Warm All Season

Baby, it’s cold outside—but that’s no reason not to ascend to your favorite rooftop bar. Even with the falling snow and whipping winds of winter, a few of our favorite hotel rooftops, courtyards, and al fresco hot spots are remaining open for the season. Wrapped in fur and cashmere, these heated and covered lounges offer the magic of winter with hot toddies, warm bites—and none of the bitter cold that awaits outside. Read on for the best winter hideaways to keep you toasting all season long.