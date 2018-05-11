6 Hotels Offering Next-Level Luxuries for their Littlest Guests

While your own childhood vacations may have involved being wedged in the back of the family station wagon between your sister and the dog on road trips traversing Cape Cod, the landscape for traveling with kids has unmistakably evolved (and you’ve hopefully upgraded to one of today’s seriously luxe new Ferrari or Rolls-Royce family haulers). A growing number of luxury hotels and resorts are no longer merely tolerating the younger set, instead enticing families with a range of amenities designed just for them. Many are offering thoughtful touches meant to make parenting on the road a little easier—cribs, baths, babysitting services, and organic baby food—while some are pulling out all the stops to appeal to their youngest guests with entirely over-the-top programs and treats. Read on to discover six properties from London to Nantucket that will leave your kids spoiled rotten.