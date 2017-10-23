7 Amazing Underwater Hotels

It’s hard to imagine anything better than an ocean-view villa in the Maldives or Fiji. For true sea-loving travelers, however, the best views aren’t over the ocean, but under it. That’s why a handful of luxury resorts around the world have dug deep—way deep—under the sea to create underwater suites, restaurants, lounges, and more to offer guests the ultimate experiences of wining, dining, and even sleeping with the fishes. Here are seven such hotels sure to inspire your inner mermaid.