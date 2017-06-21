7 Amazing Hotel Libraries You’ll Want to Check Out
These beautiful book-filled hotels are a bibliophile’s dream come true.
Sometimes, the best room at a hotel isn’t a commodious suite or a welcoming bar—it’s the library. Not just for bibliophiles, the libraries at the following seven luxury properties define their destination, serving as the cultural and intellectual heart of each hotel in which they reside. Keep reading to discover our favorite hotel hideways to while away the day with a tipple and a tome.