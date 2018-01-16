7 Hotels Where You Can Après All Day—No Skiing Necessary

What’s the best part of a day spent on the slopes? If you ask us, it’s enjoying the après scene at the bottom of the mountain. But why ski at all—or, for that matter, travel to freezing-cold peaks—when upscale hotels around the world are debuting après-style pop-ups in their bars, rooftops, and patios? The following seven hotels offer all the cozy indulgence of our favorite après activities—no skiing, snowboarding, or frozen fingers required.