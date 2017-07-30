7 Luxury Hotels Where Major Celebrity Scandals Went Down

VIEW SLIDESHOW

For most of us, hotels are anonymous zones: Nobody knows us, and we prefer to keep it that way. But for celebrities, a hotel stay can come with plenty of unwanted baggage. Richard Burton learned that the hard way when, in 1963, his overnight stays with Elizabeth Taylor at Paris’ Hotel Lancaster were made public to everyone—including his wife.

More than 50 years later, it seems A-listers still haven’t learned. Here, we highlight seven hotels that served as backdrops for some of the greatest celebrity scandals of all time.Hotel Lancaster