7 Magical Hotel Christmas Trees Around the World

O Christmas tree, o Christmas tree, how lovely are thy branches—especially when they’ve been adorned with angelic cherubs, glittering lights, and crystal ornaments. This year, a handful of hotels around the world are taking the old Tannenbaum to the next level with creative decorations and innovative design. From Karl Lagerfeld’s edgy upside-down tree at the Claridge’s to Chopard’s gilded fir at the Conservatorium in Amsterdam, these are the most covetable Christmas conifers of the holiday season.