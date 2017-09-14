7 Stylish Hotels of the Paris Fashion Week Elite

The fashion jet set will soon end their fall tour of haute couture, having bounced from New York to London to Milan and finally to Paris, where 8 days of fabulous runway shows, events, and lavish parties end the month with a bang. As the final stop on the circuit, Paris Fashion Week is where designers show their best looks and where brands throw their most over-the-top affairs. Fittingly, Paris is also home to the world’s most glamorous hotels, luring models, designers, and influencers with luxurious accommodations, white-glove service, and plenty of opportunities to see and be seen (or even hide). These are the seven Parisian properties that fashion’s elite favor the most.