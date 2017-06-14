7 Out-of-This-World Ways to See This Summer’s Total Solar Eclipse

VIEW SLIDESHOW

On August 21, the moon will cross between the sun and the Earth, dimming the bright afternoon sky across the United States for a few magical minutes. This total solar eclipse will be the first in nearly 40 years to be visible from the lower 48 states, its locus crossing from southeast from Oregon all the way to South Carolina. Pack your sunglasses and head to one of these luxe properties to see this spectacular phenomenon in all of its out-of-this-world glory.