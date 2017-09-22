8 Divine Hotels with a Holy History

For the traveler in search of a dose of history (and spirituality), ancient monasteries and convents that have been converted into hotels are a godsend. But beyond their tranquil settings and rich histories, these properties offer modern luxuries their former residents could have only imagined. At the Four Seasons Hotel Milano, guests find haute Mediterranean cuisine in the La Veranda restaurant. Florence’s Belmond Villa San Michele has reenvisioned its former nuns’ quarters as over-the-top suites and villas with private pools. And in Peru, the JW Marriott El Convento Cusco makes the best pisco sour in town. Here, we highlight eight spirited hotels with a sacred backstory.