8 Hotels Where You’ll Mingle with the New York Fashion Week Jet Set

VIEW SLIDESHOW

New York Fashion Week is upon us. Every year, the event—which runs from September 7 to 13 in venues across the city—lures the world’s top models, designers, fashion editors, and celebrities, turning Manhattan’s already stylish streets into veritable catwalks filled with couture. Of course, plenty of A-list action takes place off the runways too, at the city’s luxury hotels where the beautiful and famous hit the bars and get their beauty rest. Known for their lavish accommodations and discreet service, these properties are the fashion elite’s favorite NYFW stays.