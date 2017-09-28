9 Hotel Suites with Unbelievable Views of World-Famous Landmarks

There are rooms with a view—and there are rooms with the view. We’re partial to the latter. After all, what could be better than falling asleep to the twinkling lights of the Eiffel Tower or waking up to a panoramic view of the Taj Mahal? Of course, we love a good visit to a landmark attraction, but there’s something special—and more intimate—about enjoying the sights and sounds from your private terrace, your bed, or even your bathtub. From Paris to New York, from Athens to Berlin, these hotel suites come with unbelievable views of some of the world’s most famous landmarks.